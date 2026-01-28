JRM: Humour is guaranteed in Amrutha Anjan

It was around the end of the pandemic when Amrutha Anjan became a daily dose of laughter through short films that travelled fast across phones and households, earning its team the tag of “Covid stars”. Bringing the same title to theatres now may look like a natural extension. But for director JRM (Jyothirao Mohit), it is also deeply personal. “When my first film Soda Buddi did not meet the expectations of the audience, I was thinking of doing better with my second, but nobody gave me that second opportunity. So I started with short films, Amrutha Anjan, and I settled financially. But I always wanted to prove myself to the world by doing something big. When the short films became popular, I wanted to extend it as a cinema, and now, Amrutha Anjan is coming on screen.”



The film, slated for release in theatres on January 30, is produced by Lasya Vijay Entertainers. What began as mobile-screen comedy has now grown into a full-length family entertainer, carrying with it both expectation and emotional weight. The film brings back the familiar faces from the shorts, including Sudhakar Gowda R, Gowrav Shetty, Karthik Ruvary Reddy, Payal Chengappa, Shree Bhavya and Pallavi Parva. While the intent to make the audience laugh remains unchanged, the experience has definitely evolved. "The idea is simple and honest: make people laugh the way they did on their phones, and make sure they feel their theatre ticket was worth it. Even if the film is not extraordinary, the promise is laughter, along with an underlying message," explains JRM.