Pruthviraj Patil: My brush with death made me direct a film

The central plot of the film deals with post-traumatic stress, but Pruthviraj refused to approach it clinically. “If I told this subject directly, it would become a documentary. I wanted it to be entertaining and intriguing," says the filmmaker, who resorted to building a unique narrative to aid this process. “I followed a hold-and-release screenplay pattern. Every twelve minutes, something shifts and unsettles you. You keep questioning whether you are watching reality or imagination. The second half answers those questions.”



Piece by piece, he added different layers to the psychological thriller. “There are about fifty-eight minutes of comedy. Laughter after emotional moments has value, and I witnessed an overwhelming response at recent premiere shows, when people laughed and even got emotional. I knew we had touched something real.”



Casting, too, followed the idea of invisibility over familiarity. “We wanted anonymity. We did not want star presence to interfere with the story. Nagashree Hebbar, who plays the protagonist, has performed in over 150 plays and more than 550 shows across India but is new to cinema. Ganapathi Hegde Vaddinagadde brings 35 years of theatre experience. Harini Sreekanth, who is known for her pivotal roles in cinema and television, plays the psychiatrist. She is very pragmatic in her approach and suited to what the role demanded. Most of the cast came through auditions, largely from theatre. For me, performance and character mattered more than recognition,” he explains.

