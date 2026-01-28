Sutan Gowda: Puneeth Rajkumar felt Valavaara could be another Kaaka Muttai

Sutan's path to the director’s chair took nearly 12 years. He worked with PRK Productions on Maya Bazaar and portions of Junior, both directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, and had assisted AP Arjun on Raate and Airavatha. “If everything had gone well, Valavaara would have been made under PRK Productions,” he says, recalling a pivotal meeting with Puneeth Rajkumar. “Puneeth loved the script and felt it could be another Kaaka Muttai. He told me to go ahead and gave me the freedom to choose the cast and technicians. Even his wife, Ashwini, was excited. Unfortunately, ten days after the narration, he passed away.”