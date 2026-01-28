Sutan Gowda: Puneeth Rajkumar felt Valavaara could be another Kaaka Muttai

Valavaara, as a title, refers to 'partiality,' says debutant director Sutan Gowda, and that idea anchors his one-day drama about a family, two brothers, and the quiet ways love and inheritance can tilt the scales. “When a younger child is born, the elder often feels there is partiality. It’s universal,” he says. Set in Sakleshpur, where Sutan grew up, the film blends what he calls a 'content-commercial' approach with local texture and culture.
Sutan's path to the director’s chair took nearly 12 years. He worked with PRK Productions on Maya Bazaar and portions of Junior, both directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, and had assisted AP Arjun on Raate and Airavatha. “If everything had gone well, Valavaara would have been made under PRK Productions,” he says, recalling a pivotal meeting with Puneeth Rajkumar. “Puneeth loved the script and felt it could be another Kaaka Muttai. He told me to go ahead and gave me the freedom to choose the cast and technicians. Even his wife, Ashwini, was excited. Unfortunately, ten days after the narration, he passed away.”
However, the encouragement did not end there. Sunat says Shivarajkumar’s daughter watched the trailer, spoke to her father, and then the star saw the film. “He was completely bowled over,” the director says, adding that he is now waiting for the audience's response. “I may not have reached people with big promotions, but I’m sure the subject will do the talking.”
Produced by J Giridhar under Morph Productions, Valavaara follows two boys on a single-day adventure to find their lost pet cow. The search becomes a journey of unexpected friendships, heavy responsibilities, and self-learning. “It’s entertaining, but I made sure it also stays engaging and that values are absorbed subconsciously. There is no death for human values, even in reality, and when made as cinema.”
Sutan reveals that this story has a personal touch. “I’m a farmer, and we had a cow whose delivery at the time was delayed by fifteen days. That incident, and small stories from my mother, helped me structure the plot,” he says. To keep the film authentic, he cast largely fresh faces and theatre actors. “Newcomers bring freshness, and for realism we used the Sakleshpur dialect.” The ensemble includes Vedik Kaushal, Shayan, Abhay, Malathesh, and Harshitha Gowda.
On the technical front, he says choosing Manikanth Kadri as composer was the best decision he took, alongside choosing Balaraj Gowda as cinematographer. “We wanted emotion without manipulation. If the audience walks out feeling connected and carrying the experience with them, then Valavaara has done its job," he concludes.