Howddo Huliya to get a unique hybrid release

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Kannada comedy Howddo Huliya, starring Vaijanath Biradar, will release simultaneously in theatres and on the Talkies App OTT platform worldwide on January 30, in a bid to reach a wider audience.
The film is produced by Swayamprabha Entertainment and Productions, the banner behind popular titles such as Appe Teacher, Love Cocktail, and Malgudi Days. With Howddo Huliya, the makers return with a rural comedy rooted in the culture and dialect of North Karnataka. The film blends humour, emotion, and social moments with dialogues written in the region’s earthy Jawari style, giving it a strong local flavour.
Producers K Ratnakar Kamath and Ganesh R Kamath are supporting the film’s hybrid release with solid brand partnerships, strengthening its wide launch across platforms. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Govinde Gowda, known for his popularity from Comedy Khiladigalu. The film is helmed by Aneesh Poojary Venoor, who earlier directed Daskath.
While cinematography is handled by Santosh Gumpalaje and Deekshith Dharmasthala, music is composed by Kishore Shetty and Samarthan Rao.
The ensemble cast includes Vaijanath Biradar, Mimicry Gopi, Priya Savadi, Sooraj, Mallya Bagalkote, Santosh Rona, GG Umesh Kinnal, Danappa, and Sadananda, promising strong comic timing and relatable performances.
Billed as a family entertainer, Howddo Huliya draws its humour from everyday rural life, focusing on simple situations and natural conversations.
Adding to the buzz, the film’s song Jwali Song - Lachchi Lachchi has been released on the Lachchi Talkies Kannada YouTube channel. With its dual release strategy, Howdo Huliya aims to bring laughs to audiences both in cinemas and at home, at the same time.