Howddo Huliya to get a unique hybrid release

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Kannada comedy Howddo Huliya, starring Vaijanath Biradar, will release simultaneously in theatres and on the Talkies App OTT platform worldwide on January 30, in a bid to reach a wider audience.



The film is produced by Swayamprabha Entertainment and Productions, the banner behind popular titles such as Appe Teacher, Love Cocktail, and Malgudi Days. With Howddo Huliya, the makers return with a rural comedy rooted in the culture and dialect of North Karnataka. The film blends humour, emotion, and social moments with dialogues written in the region’s earthy Jawari style, giving it a strong local flavour.



Producers K Ratnakar Kamath and Ganesh R Kamath are supporting the film’s hybrid release with solid brand partnerships, strengthening its wide launch across platforms. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Govinde Gowda, known for his popularity from Comedy Khiladigalu. The film is helmed by Aneesh Poojary Venoor, who earlier directed Daskath.