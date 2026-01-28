Arjun Sarja: Seetha Payana is a journey of the heart

With Seetha Payana set for a worldwide Valentine’s Day release on Feb. 14, actor-director-producer Arjun Sarja is returning to the director’s chair with what he describes as one of his most personal stories. Produced under the Sree Ram Films International banner, the film stars Niranjan Sudhindra and Aishwarya Arjun in the lead roles and will release in five languages.
Interacting with media in Bengaluru, Arjun Sarja said, "Seetha Payana is my second directorial in Kannada, though I’ve directed close to 15 films across languages. What makes this special is that I wrote this story nearly 13 years ago. I was waiting for the right moment to make it, and now the time felt right.”
The project is also a family collaboration, with his daughter Aishwarya playing the female lead and Arjun himself appearing in an acting role. “It’s a beautiful feeling to direct my daughter in a film like this,” he said, adding, “Along with her and Niranjan, we also have experienced actors like Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj and Kovai Sarala. Their presence added a lot of depth to the film.”
Arjun adds that Dhruva Sarja will be seen in a special appearance. “Dhruva has done a special role, and I’m sure his fans will be happy to see him in this film,” he noted.
On the film’s theme, Arjun is clear that Seetha Payana goes beyond a simple travel narrative. “This is not just a physical journey. It’s a journey of the mind, a journey of values, and a journey of emotions. We wanted to tell a story that makes people reflect, but also leave the theatre with a smile.”
Aishwarya Arjun, who returns to Kannada cinema after a gap, calls the film a wholesome family entertainer. “After Prema Baraha, I’m very happy to be back with Seetha Payana. Appa has directed a film that everyone can watch together as a family,” she said, adding, “Working with seniors like Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj and my father has been very special. The songs have already received a good response, and two more will be released soon.”
Lead actor Niranjan Sudhindra echoed the sentiment. “The entire team felt like family. It never felt like I was working with a separate unit. My character has good emotional weight, and I’m really happy with how it has shaped up,” said the actor.
With music by Anup Rubens, cinematography by Balamurugan and editing by Ayub, Seetha Payana places itself as a feel-good, value-driven theatrical offering for the festive weekend.