Rishi–Prakash Belawadi’s travel film titled Ananta Padmanaabha

The maiden collaboration of Rishi and Prakash Belawadi has been titled Ananta Padmanaabha, with the makers unveiling the first-look poster and setting the tone for a reflective, road-driven comedy-drama. The film marks the directorial debut of Prashanth Rajappa, a well-known dialogue writer whose punchy lines have powered commercial hits such as Adhyaksha, Victory, Ranna, Pogaru, Teertharoopa Thandeyavare, and Anna From Mexico.
Rishi headlines the film, while Prakash Belawadi appears in what the team describes as a pivotal, performance-driven role. Anjali Anish plays the female lead. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the makers indicate that the story reflects on life’s values, changing perspectives, and the subtle conflicts and connections between youth and experience.
Prior to the title reveal, the team had released brief video teasers that hinted at the film’s tone, building curiosity around the project. However, the title further suggests a film that leans into mood and meaning as much as narrative momentum.
Produced by Amrej Suryavanshi, Ananta Padmanaabha is currently nearing completion, with only two songs left to be filmed. Principal photography has taken place across Bengaluru, Sagara, and the lush surroundings of Thirthahalli.
Music is composed by Ashwin P Kumar, while cinematography is by Venus Nagaraj Murthy. With its blend of generational drama and travel storytelling, Ananta Padmanaabha is expected to hit theatres soon.