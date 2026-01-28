Youngsters take the proverbial route with Vinasha Kaale...



The film was launched on Republic Day, with former association president BM Harish giving the first clap and wishing the team success. Bigg Boss contestants Dog Satish, Mallamma and Karibasappa were present at the launch to support the newcomers. The project is being produced under the Shakti Films banner.



Marking his directorial debut, S Kiran Kumar from Tumakuru has written both the story and screenplay after spending nearly five years working with various filmmakers. The cast features Pavani Siri, Rishika Gowda, Vaishnavi, Srinidhi and Rachana in lead roles. Joining them are Shobha, Mandya Siddu, Mallamma, Pravalika and Disha. While five female actors have been finalised, the remaining male cast is expected to be locked soon.



The team has planned a 30-day shooting schedule beginning in March, with portions to be filmed in Bengaluru and scenic locations in Chikkamagaluru.



