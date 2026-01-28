Youngsters take the proverbial route with Vinasha Kaale...

Drawing from the age-old Kannada proverb “Vinasha Kaale Vipareetha Buddhi” (when destruction nears, the mind turns reckless), a new team of filmmakers have titled their upcoming horror thriller Vinasha Kaale, signalling a story rooted in human folly and its consequences.
The film was launched on Republic Day, with former association president BM Harish giving the first clap and wishing the team success. Bigg Boss contestants Dog Satish, Mallamma and Karibasappa were present at the launch to support the newcomers. The project is being produced under the Shakti Films banner.
Marking his directorial debut, S Kiran Kumar from Tumakuru has written both the story and screenplay after spending nearly five years working with various filmmakers. The cast features Pavani Siri, Rishika Gowda, Vaishnavi, Srinidhi and Rachana in lead roles. Joining them are Shobha, Mandya Siddu, Mallamma, Pravalika and Disha. While five female actors have been finalised, the remaining male cast is expected to be locked soon.
The team has planned a 30-day shooting schedule beginning in March, with portions to be filmed in Bengaluru and scenic locations in Chikkamagaluru.
While Manjukavi is composing the music and penning the lyrics for three songs, Vinay Gowda handles cinematography. The technical crew also includes editor Jeevan, background score composer Vinu Manasu, choreographers Jaggu and Balu, and publicity designer Devu.
Speaking to the media, Kiran Kumar said the story is inspired by real incidents from the life of his late friend. “In the desperation to earn fast money, people sometimes cross dangerous lines, including turning to occult practices. That is when everything begins to collapse,” he said. The film follows five middle-class youngsters who migrate to the city seeking jobs but find themselves trapped by financial pressures and poor choices. What begins as ambition soon spirals into fear, with the narrative unfolding as a horror thriller layered with spiritual and ritualistic elements.