Chandrashekar Bandiyappa: I fear losing my producer’s money

Talking about the theme, he explains that Chowkidar is a generational story. “Earlier, families had four to six children. Today, most parents prefer one or at most two. This creates possessive love, which slowly affects the child’s individuality and leads to serious consequences,” he says. “Sai Kumar sir himself told me this is the first time he is playing such a role. If this character connects, the film will reach a lot of people.” The film is an intense action drama that explores the thin line between duty and defiance, featuring Pruthvi Ambaar in a never-seen-before mass avatar and Sai Kumar in a powerful role. The father-son relationship in the film came from real-life observation. “I once met a man who had an only son, and someone there shared a few things about their family. That stayed with me. Most of my characters come from what I see and hear around me,” he adds. Chandrashekar also mentions that Dhanya’s mother, actor Poornima, was happy with her daughter’s growth after the film. “She felt Dhanya had matured both as an actor and as a person after Chowkidar. That means a lot to me,” he says.