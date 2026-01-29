Siddu Moolimani: True seat-edge experiences are rare today

Produced by Giridhara Vasanthpura and directed by Chethan Shetty, the film also benefits from Siddu’s earlier exposure to the genre. He had assisted Anup Bhandari on Rangitaranga and acted in films like Vikrant Rona, besides playing the lead in the horror film, Ooh. “So when Chethan brought me Seat Edge, I already had some idea about horror, but what attracted me was the ghost-hunter angle and the loop in the story. There is also an interesting bit inspired by Gaurav Tiwari, which adds depth,” he says.



Most of the shoot happened at night, which is something Siddu enjoyed. Interestingly, he does not find the horror genre frightening. “I always look at it scientifically. Many experiences come from hallucinations and negativity. People connect that to horror, but I see it differently,” he says.