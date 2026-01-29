Dude fame Aishwarya Sharma makes Kannada debut

The Kannada film industry has long welcomed actors from neighbouring industries. The latest to join this list is Aishwarya Sharma, best known for the recent Tamil film, Dude. Aishwarya has been cast as the female lead in Shanvi Entertainment’s fourth production, to be directed by Leo. The yet-to- be-titled film is based on a story and screenplay by Ravish RC, with production handled by Deepu BS, who has earlier backed projects like the Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Rakshasa.
Dude, which has Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, also has Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead and Aishwarya playing a pivotal role. The upcoming project is scheduled to go on floors in February, with auditions and final selections underway for the male lead and other key supporting roles. Details about the genre and plot remain under wraps for now, with the team expected to reveal more once the full cast is locked and filming begins.