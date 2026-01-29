Dude fame Aishwarya Sharma makes Kannada debut

Dude, which has Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, also has Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead and Aishwarya playing a pivotal role. The upcoming project is scheduled to go on floors in February, with auditions and final selections underway for the male lead and other key supporting roles. Details about the genre and plot remain under wraps for now, with the team expected to reveal more once the full cast is locked and filming begins.