Prajwal Devaraj turns producer with MGR, launches first film with brother Pranam

Having completed 40 films as an actor, which include 2 upcoming projects, Prajwal Devaraj is stepping into a new role as a producer, marking another milestone in his career. His first production will be headlined by his younger brother, Pranam Devaraj, in the lead, marking a family-backed launch under the banner of Dynamic Venurtes in association with Sri Puratana Films. Prajwal and Shantha Murthy will jointly back the project.

Speaking to Cinema Express during the official announcement, Prajwal said turning producer had been long overdue. With his acting commitments now wrapped up for both Karavali and Cheetah, he felt the timing finally worked in his favour. “I was busy with my acting, and now that the shooting for both films is complete, the timing just fell in place. I thought this was the right moment to focus on production, and what better way to begin than with my brother’s project,” he said.