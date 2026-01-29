Prajwal Devaraj turns producer with MGR, launches first film with brother Pranam

Having completed 40 films as an actor, which include 2 upcoming projects, Prajwal Devaraj is stepping into a new role as a producer, marking another milestone in his career. His first production will be headlined by his younger brother, Pranam Devaraj, in the lead, marking a family-backed launch under the banner of Dynamic Venurtes in association with Sri Puratana Films. Prajwal and Shantha Murthy will jointly back the project.
Speaking to Cinema Express during the official announcement, Prajwal said turning producer had been long overdue. With his acting commitments now wrapped up for both Karavali and Cheetah, he felt the timing finally worked in his favour. “I was busy with my acting, and now that the shooting for both films is complete, the timing just fell in place. I thought this was the right moment to focus on production, and what better way to begin than with my brother’s project,” he said.
Prajwal also noted that while his father had earlier ventured into production and even made a film, this marks a fresh chapter for him personally, taken with his family blessings. “I discussed this with my father, and he was happy about me taking on this new responsibility,” he added.
While this marks the start of his journey as a producer, Prajwal made it clear that his plans extend beyond one film. “I want to bring in new talent and fresh faces through my production house. That is something I want to focus on going forward,” he said.
The film starring Pranam will be directed by Sriikanth Hunsur and carries the intriguing title MGR. The makers have chosen not to reveal the meaning behind the title yet and plan to disclose more details closer to the start of shooting. This will be Sriikanth’s second collaboration with Pranam after S/o Muthanna, and much of the same technical team from that film is returning for this project. The only major change is in the music department, with Charan coming on board as the composer. Skating Krishna will handle the cinematography.
On the acting front, Prajwal is becoming more selective with his choices. He said he is keen on projects that offer different looks and challenging characters. “Films like Karavali and Cheetah gave me very different shades to play, and I want to continue exploring unique subjects that push me in new directions,” he said.