Dancing nudged me closer to becoming an actor: Ashwin

Ashwin’s childhood wish to face the camera has finally been realised with his debut film, Celebrity, a project that mirrors his own journey of aspiration and persistence. The title was launched with Sudeep unveiling the title teaser. Produced by JDS leader and former minister SR Mahesh and Sushma Ashwin under the Gowree Arts banner and directed by Kiran Vishwanath, the film pairs Ashwin with Elumale actor Priya Achar as the female lead, while Sangeetha returns to the screen in a pivotal role. Speaking about his debut, Ashwin explains Celebrity as a reflection of the spark that began in his childhood. “The title explains the journey of a boy who dreams of becoming an actor. As a child, his mother would take him to theatres, and the whistles and claps fascinated him, and he wanted that love,” he explains the central premise of the film. "The narrative follows a youngster through college, where he discovers dance, experiments with becoming a YouTuber, and slowly navigates the uncertain road to recognition. It is about whether those aspirations finally turn into reality forms the core of Celebrity,” Ashwin adds.
Before stepping into films, Ashwin built his career as an entrepreneur, but cinema remained his ultimate dream. Even after PUC, I worked as an assistant director on a couple of films that, unfortunately, were never released. But I’m glad my patience is finally paying off,” he says. The actor credits his family, especially his wife Sushma, for being his anchor. “She has been my biggest support and is also co-producing the film with Mahesh sir,” he shares, while adding that dancing, which has been his long-time passion, nudged him closer to becoming an actor. The film has music by Vijay Gummineni, stunts by Ravivarma, and dance choreography by Johnny.
At the launch event, Sudeep emphasised that his presence was driven by his long association with Mahesh. “I have known him for many years and he is very dear to me. Making a film may be easy, but for it to grow, everyone’s support is important. I wish the team the very best,” he said. He also praised the teaser’s craft, highlighting the music by Vijay Gummineni, a protege of Arjun Janya, known for lending his voice to a song in Ambi Ning Vayassaytho. “The teaser is technically beautiful, and the hero has danced well,” Sudeep noted.