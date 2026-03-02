Dancing nudged me closer to becoming an actor: Ashwin

Ashwin’s childhood wish to face the camera has finally been realised with his debut film, Celebrity, a project that mirrors his own journey of aspiration and persistence. The title was launched with Sudeep unveiling the title teaser. Produced by JDS leader and former minister SR Mahesh and Sushma Ashwin under the Gowree Arts banner and directed by Kiran Vishwanath, the film pairs Ashwin with Elumale actor Priya Achar as the female lead, while Sangeetha returns to the screen in a pivotal role. Speaking about his debut, Ashwin explains Celebrity as a reflection of the spark that began in his childhood. “The title explains the journey of a boy who dreams of becoming an actor. As a child, his mother would take him to theatres, and the whistles and claps fascinated him, and he wanted that love,” he explains the central premise of the film. "The narrative follows a youngster through college, where he discovers dance, experiments with becoming a YouTuber, and slowly navigates the uncertain road to recognition. It is about whether those aspirations finally turn into reality forms the core of Celebrity,” Ashwin adds.