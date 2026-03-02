Indrajit Lankesh’s Jai Hind Jai Sindh brings Jaya Prada, Mahesh Manjrekar and Zarina Wahab together

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh is returning to Hindi cinema with Jai Hind Jai Sindh, following his earlier outing Shakeela. The upcoming film is currently in its final stages of production, with the team currently shooting in Uttarakhand.
Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, the film is a period romance that explores the experiences of Sindhi community as they navigate displacement and rebuild their lives. The narrative focuses on personal relationships to reflect the emotional and cultural impact of the time, placing the story within the broader theme of unity in diversity.
The cast is led by Jaya Prada and Mahesh Manjrekar, with supporting performances from Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Upasana Singh, and Amit Behl. Produced by Samy’s Entertainment, the project will also introduce four new actors to the Hindi film industry.
The film’s motion poster was recently unveiled at a press event in Dehradun, marking a key promotional step. The makers are planning a theatrical release around mid-2026.
Lankesh, who earlier introduced Deepika Padukone in Aishwarya, continues his practice of working with a mix of established actors and newcomers. With Jai Hind Jai Sindh, he returns to Hindi cinema with a film that combines a historical setting with a character-driven narrative.