Actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani makes his Kannada debut with Kavala

Though this is his first acting role in Kannada, he is not unknown to the audience here. Many remember him from Puneeth Rajkumar's Yaare Koogadali and the Kannada remake of noted Tamil film Nadodigal, which he directed. His bond with Puneeth is personal. At a media interaction, Samuthirakani shared that he spoke to Puneeth about a project shortly before the star's passing, a memory he cherishes.