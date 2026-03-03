Actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani makes his Kannada debut with Kavala

When a filmmaker known for telling genuine stories chooses to act, it piques interest. This curiosity increases when the performer is Samuthirakani. He has successfully balanced social drama with mass appeal across different languages. Now, he makes his Kannada debut with Kavala, playing a negative role named Phalke. The team describes this character as essential to the film’s emotional and narrative core.
His presence in Kannada cinema means more than just casting; it reflects a blend of artistic perspectives. Samuthirakani’s strong performance, shaped by years of experience in various industries, adds depth to the project.
Though this is his first acting role in Kannada, he is not unknown to the audience here. Many remember him from Puneeth Rajkumar's Yaare Koogadali and the Kannada remake of noted Tamil film Nadodigal, which he directed. His bond with Puneeth is personal. At a media interaction, Samuthirakani shared that he spoke to Puneeth about a project shortly before the star's passing, a memory he cherishes.
In a warm gesture, Samuthirakani expressed his plan to learn Kannada and speak to audiences in the language during the film’s promotions.
Directed by Sri Jai, Kavala is a commercial drama inspired by real-life incidents. The story explores violence and its consequences through a stylised lens. The director, known for RX Soori and Bhairadevi, mentions that Samuthirakani’s character has a strong arc, with some scenes set to be filmed in Kashi and other locations.
The film was officially launched recently by Crazy Star V Ravichandran, bringing a nostalgic touch to the event.
Actor Sandeep Nagaraj leads the film and will showcase multiple looks, having transformed physically for the role. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Nassar, Easwari Rao, and Kishore, among others.
Produced by Lokesh B and Adavayya Poojar, the film is made on a large scale, featuring music by KK Senthil Prasad and cinematography by A Karunakaran.
Currently, all eyes are on Samuthirakani, who steps into new linguistic territory while maintaining the quiet intensity that defines his career. With Kavala, Kannada cinema gains not just a new antagonist but also a skilled storyteller taking on a fresh platform.