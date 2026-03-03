Aravind Kaushik returns with Country Made – Part 2

Aravind Kaushik, the director of Tuglaq, Nam Areal Ond Dina, and Huliraaya, is back with Country Made – Part 2, which has recently wrapped shooting. Interestingly, Kaushik is releasing the sequel first, set in 2024–25, before taking audiences back to the origin of the story with Part 1 of Country Made. Both films promise to explore the raw, rustic energy, folklore, and intense human emotions that have become the signature of this series. The title of the sequel was unveiled by Real Star Upendra, creating excitement among fans.
Known for his nuanced storytelling, Kaushik focuses on intensity, emotion, and fresh perspectives on human relationships. He has built a reputation for exploring complex emotions, moral dilemmas, and the subtle nuances of human behaviour. “When men wage their bloody wars, it is the women who carry the scars,” Kaushik explains, reflecting on the human cost of ambition, rivalry, and power in ordinary lives.
Set in the fictional village of Pendalapura, the narrative blends elements of folklore and mythology while capturing love, sentiment, and raw emotion. The prequel and sequel together will have a story that balances action, drama, and the grit of country life, featuring moments of intense violence and ambition. “While Country Made refers to a pistol, it is also a symbol of rustic authenticity and a key tool in the story,” Aravind Kaushik adds.
The films introduce a mostly new ensemble cast, including Abhilash Dwarakish, Raghav Ram, Pradeep Roshan, Kuldeepak, Gaurav Aryan, Sujit Shetty, Ashwita Gowda, Apoorva Shri, Sudha Prasanna, and Renuka, bringing fresh talent and authenticity to their roles.
The technical team will include Surya handling the cinematography and Arjun Ramu composing the music. Umesh Mathapati, Surya, Aravind Kaushik, and Chandan Gowda collaborate as producers, and Santosh Radhakrishnan oversees the VFX.
Currently in post-production, Country Made – Part 2 is aiming for a June 2026 release.