Aravind Kaushik returns with Country Made – Part 2

Aravind Kaushik, the director of Tuglaq, Nam Areal Ond Dina, and Huliraaya, is back with Country Made – Part 2, which has recently wrapped shooting. Interestingly, Kaushik is releasing the sequel first, set in 2024–25, before taking audiences back to the origin of the story with Part 1 of Country Made. Both films promise to explore the raw, rustic energy, folklore, and intense human emotions that have become the signature of this series. The title of the sequel was unveiled by Real Star Upendra, creating excitement among fans.



Known for his nuanced storytelling, Kaushik focuses on intensity, emotion, and fresh perspectives on human relationships. He has built a reputation for exploring complex emotions, moral dilemmas, and the subtle nuances of human behaviour. “When men wage their bloody wars, it is the women who carry the scars,” Kaushik explains, reflecting on the human cost of ambition, rivalry, and power in ordinary lives.