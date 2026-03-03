Will Yash’s Toxic be a 3-hour 20-minute spectacle?

Yash’s much-anticipated next film is almost here, and the excitement is palpable. The countdown to March 19 is on, as Toxic nears the final stages of post-production. Fans of Yash have been waiting since KGF Chapter 2 (2022) to see their matinee idol on the screen. The latest buzz revolves around its runtime, and sources indicate it will run for 3 hours and 20 minutes, once again making it one of the longest cinematic spectacles in recent times.
This epic length reflects the film’s ambitious storytelling. A period gangster drama, co-written by Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, the movie is mounted on a grand scale with a stellar ensemble. Yash leads the cast, joined by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Balaji Manohar, and Sudev Nair. The narrative promises multiple arcs, rivalries, alliances, and intricate twists, allowing each story beat to breathe.
Indian cinema has successfully embraced long runtimes in recent years. Dhurandar ran 3 hours 34 minutes, Pushpa: The Rise Part 2 clocked 3 hours 20 minutes, and Animal 3 hours 21 minutes, keeping audiences hooked with action, drama, romance, and emotion. Toxic aims to follow this legacy, offering high-octane action, emotional drama, romantic interludes, and intense gangster confrontations, all created for a truly grand cinematic experience.
Produced by Venkat K Narayan’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, with Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography. While music is by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi, editing is by Ujwal Kulkarni, production design by TP Abid, and Hollywood stunt coordinator JJ Perry is handling the action sequences.