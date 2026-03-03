Will Yash’s Toxic be a 3-hour 20-minute spectacle?

Yash’s much-anticipated next film is almost here, and the excitement is palpable. The countdown to March 19 is on, as Toxic nears the final stages of post-production. Fans of Yash have been waiting since KGF Chapter 2 (2022) to see their matinee idol on the screen. The latest buzz revolves around its runtime, and sources indicate it will run for 3 hours and 20 minutes, once again making it one of the longest cinematic spectacles in recent times.



This epic length reflects the film’s ambitious storytelling. A period gangster drama, co-written by Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, the movie is mounted on a grand scale with a stellar ensemble. Yash leads the cast, joined by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Balaji Manohar, and Sudev Nair. The narrative promises multiple arcs, rivalries, alliances, and intricate twists, allowing each story beat to breathe.