Yash’s Toxic postponed amid Middle East tensions

The release of rocking star Yash’s much-anticipated action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been postponed. The film, which was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, will now arrive in cinemas on June 4, 2026.
Producers KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations confirmed that the decision was taken due to the escalating tensions and instability in the Middle East. The Gulf region is a key overseas market for the film’s multilingual global rollout, and the situation has reportedly disrupted cinema operations across territories.
The move follows consultations with one of the film’s major distribution partners in the region, Phars Films. With uncertainty prevailing, the makers chose to reschedule the release to ensure a wider and smoother global launch.
The development comes at a crucial moment for the team. A grand trailer launch was planned in Bengaluru on March 8 with national media in attendance. The film’s first single, ‘Tabaahi,’ was also unveiled on March 2. Promotions were mapped out in detail ahead of the March 19 debut, but the team paused the rollout in light of the evolving geopolitical situation.
In an official statement, the producers said the film was conceived as cinema for a global audience and shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. They added that while they were excited to bring the film to audiences in March, the current uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East, has impacted their goal of reaching viewers across markets. Calling it a difficult but carefully considered decision, they thanked audiences and partners for their understanding.
Written by and starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will release globally in English and Indian languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.