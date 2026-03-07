Ajay Gogavale makes Kannada debut with ‘Josh Jawani’ from Peter

Directed by Sukesh Shetty, who earlier helmed the film Doordarshan, Peter draws from a local story set around Bhagamandala in the Kodagu region. The director says the narrative is rooted in the region, with the team putting in detailed research to recreate the atmosphere through sets and production design. Sukesh Shetty notes that each character in the film is designed to connect with audiences. With music composed by Ritwik Muraleedhar, Peter becomes the first Kannada film whose audio rights have been acquired by Think Music. The cast of the upcoming film includes Rajesh Dhruva, Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, Prathima Nayak, Raghu Pandeshwar, Rama Nadagouda and Varun Patel.



Peter is produced by Ravi Hiremath and Rakesh Hegde under the Vruddhi Studios banner. The film has cinematography by Guruprasad Narnad, editing by Naveen Shetty and art direction by Devaraj. The makers are expected to announce the release date in the coming weeks.