Ajay Gogavale makes Kannada debut with ‘Josh Jawani’ from Peter

The upcoming Kannada film Peter has added a new song to its soundtrack titled ‘Josh Jawani’, sung by noted Hindi singer and composer Ajay Gogavale, The singer, who has lent his vocals for films like Adipurush, PK and Zero, now steps into Kannada cinema with this track. According to the makers, the song is a fast-paced track built around youthful energy. Apart from Kannada, it has also been released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Ajay Gogavale has sung the Kannada version, while the other versions feature different voices. Abhishek has rendered the Tamil version, Anwar Sadath has sung the Malayalam version, and Ritwik Muraleedhar has lent his voice to the Telugu version.
Directed by Sukesh Shetty, who earlier helmed the film Doordarshan, Peter draws from a local story set around Bhagamandala in the Kodagu region. The director says the narrative is rooted in the region, with the team putting in detailed research to recreate the atmosphere through sets and production design. Sukesh Shetty notes that each character in the film is designed to connect with audiences. With music composed by Ritwik Muraleedhar, Peter becomes the first Kannada film whose audio rights have been acquired by Think Music. The cast of the upcoming film includes Rajesh Dhruva, Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, Prathima Nayak, Raghu Pandeshwar, Rama Nadagouda and Varun Patel.
Peter is produced by Ravi Hiremath and Rakesh Hegde under the Vruddhi Studios banner. The film has cinematography by Guruprasad Narnad, editing by Naveen Shetty and art direction by Devaraj. The makers are expected to announce the release date in the coming weeks.