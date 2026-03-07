Shoot of Dhruva Sarja's Criminal firmly on track

From Addhuri to Martin, actor Dhruva Sarja has built his career around large-scale action entertainers that often arrive after long production journeys. Films like Addhuri, Bahaddur, Bharjari, Pogaru, Martin, and his upcoming film, KD, which carries his trademark intensity and mass appeal, took their time before reaching the screen. This time, however, the pace appears different. With his upcoming film Criminal, Dhruva Sarja seems to be moving on a tighter timeline, indicating a more streamlined approach while still maintaining the scale his films are known for. Directed by Rajguru, the film has already completed nearly seventy per cent of its shoot. The production has been progressing steadily, quietly covering major portions of filming.