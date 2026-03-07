Shoot of Dhruva Sarja's Criminal firmly on track

From Addhuri to Martin, actor Dhruva Sarja has built his career around large-scale action entertainers that often arrive after long production journeys. Films like Addhuri, Bahaddur, Bharjari, Pogaru, Martin, and his upcoming film, KD, which carries his trademark intensity and mass appeal, took their time before reaching the screen. This time, however, the pace appears different. With his upcoming film Criminal, Dhruva Sarja seems to be moving on a tighter timeline, indicating a more streamlined approach while still maintaining the scale his films are known for. Directed by Rajguru, the film has already completed nearly seventy per cent of its shoot. The production has been progressing steadily, quietly covering major portions of filming.
Cinema Express has accessed a few early stills from the film, which show Dhruva in a rugged avatar. The actor appears to have shed some weight for the role and sports a raw, village-style look, reflected in his body language and screen presence.
The film also stars Rachita Ram, who has already completed a few portions of her shoot, with a couple of schedules still pending. The cast also includes Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Tara, among others, in key roles.
Sources indicate that the team is preparing for the next phase of filming and hopes to wrap up the film's talkie portions during the upcoming schedules. The production house is reportedly eyeing a release around the Dasara festive window. If the current pace continues, the film could arrive in theatres later this October.
While the makers have largely kept the storyline under wraps, the industry chatter suggests that the narrative may carry a raw, rooted flavour. Some sources hint at an earthy tone reminiscent of stories inspired by traditional bull-taming spectacles like Jallikattu, though the team has not officially confirmed these details.
The film is produced by Manish Shah under the banner of Goldmines Telefilms. The music is composed by Chandan Shetty, and the action sequences are choreographed by stunt directors Vikram Mor and Ravi Varma. The team has also filmed a major action sequence choreographed by the popular duo Ram-Lakshman.
Another interesting element is the film’s dialogues, which are said to feature a strong North Karnataka slang, adding a distinct regional flavour to the narrative.
Meanwhile, there is industry buzz that Dhruva may begin work on another project as early as May, after the release of his film KD on April 30. Among the films reportedly in the pipeline are collaborations with director Suri and filmmaker Kiranraj K.