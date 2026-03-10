Aryn Santosh: Yash, Rakshit, and Rishab inspired me to explore storytelling

Actor Aryn Santosh is stepping into a new creative space. After appearing in films such as Rocky alongside Yash and Mathadu Mathadu Mallige with Vishnuvardhan, he is now set to make his directorial debut with Chenkol: The Lost Kingdom, a fantasy drama, headlined by him.
The film’s motion poster offers a glimpse into a mysterious world of ancient power, forgotten history and a kingdom buried in time.
For Aryn, the film comes after years of observing the craft of cinema. “I always wanted to narrate my own story. Fifteen years in the industry gave me the knowledge and confidence to take up the responsibilities of direction,” he tells CE. “Friends from the industry like Yash, Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty have inspired me to explore storytelling in my own voice.”
The motion poster sets the tone for a dark fantasy world. “It is essentially a fantasy period drama. Through the visuals I wanted to reflect devotion, legacy and the mystery surrounding a kingdom that has been lost to history,” Aryn explains.
The director has structured Chenkol as a two-chapter narrative. While Chapter 1 has already been completed, the story unfolds across two timelines. The first instalment centres on DJ Santu, a contemporary character played by Aryn, whose journey slowly uncovers a connection to an ancient past.
“In Chapter 1, audiences meet DJ Santu in a modern setting,” he says. “But the story gradually opens doors to a past that goes back nearly 1,500 years. The second chapter will explore the era of King Agastya and the origins of the lost kingdom.”
The title itself carries symbolic meaning. Chenkol refers to a royal sceptre, a sign of rightful authority. The narrative connects mythology, devotion and history with an adventurous quest.
“The story begins in Bengaluru and travels to Kerala. There are inspirations drawn from temple legends, including references to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple,” he adds.
Produced by Winter Bridge Studioz and Pixle Originals, the film features Manasavi Manu and Saranya as female leads, alongside Akshitha Bopaiah, Pooja Shetty, Vaamshi Uday, Mahantesh Hiremath, Aruna Balaraj, Sundar Veena and Aravind Rao in key roles.
Cinematography is by Vipin D Raj, while Manikanth Kadri handles the background score. Songs are composed by All Ok, Joe Costa and Gautam, with lyrics by Pramod Maravante.
With glimpses of weapons, and hints of a forgotten kingdom, the motion poster sets the stage for a larger saga built around legacy, rebellion and destiny. “We are working towards a July release,” signs off Aryn.