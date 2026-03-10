Boss teaser sparks Renukaswamy case debate; director dismisses connection

In the teaser of the upcoming film, Boss, a celebrity is arrested, and the character maintains his innocence as the investigation unfolds, while another strand hints at the celebrity possibly stepping into politics. These elements, combined with the film’s title, have lead many viewers to wonder whether the story mirrors the Renukaswamy case involving actor Darshan.
The film stars Thanush Shivanna in the lead, with Vanditha and Payal Chengappa playing the female leads. With the real-life case still under trial, the teaser’s resemblance to certain events has naturally raised questions about whether the film risks stepping into legally sensitive territory.
Director Lava V, who is also an advocate by profession, denies any direct connection, "Yes, I know the case is currently being tried. However, where is the comparison? The placement, the locations — everything in our film is different,” he says, adding that he is prepared for scrutiny. “Let the Censor Board watch the film and decide. I have applied, and waiting to know their remarks for the film. If required, I am prepared to appeal.”
Lava maintains that the similarities viewers are pointing out are purely coincidental. According to him, Boss draws from a range of incidents that occurred in society between 2024 and 2025 and builds a fictional crime thriller around them.
“I know that making a film directly about a case under trial can amount to contempt of court. We did not want to take that risk, and we have not touched any real-life case. But in a crime thriller, certain situations can resemble incidents that have happened somewhere,” he argues.
As for the title Boss, which many believe carries its own associations, Lava says the choice was purely creative. “In the film, the actor plays a celebrity who is popularly called ‘Boss’. It’s an attractive title, and we felt it suited the character.”
Still, with its teaser already stirring debate and curiosity, Boss has placed itself right at the intersection of cinema, controversy, and public intrigue, long before it reaches theatres.
Boss is produced by Anil Gundigekere under the Siri Productions banner. The film’s music is composed by Davy Suresh, with cinematography by Sharath NR Pura and editing by Mahesh Reddy.