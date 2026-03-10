Love Mocktail 3 trailer out, the final chapter Adi's journey

The trailer of Love Mocktail 3, starring and directed by Darling Krishna, was unveiled on March 7, offering a nostalgic yet emotional glimpse into what appears to be the concluding chapter of the popular franchise. From its opening moments, the trailer explains that this instalment is meant to bring closure to Adi’s journey, a story that began with Love Mocktail in 2020 and went on to become one of Kannada cinema’s most relatable romantic dramas.
The first film struck a chord with audiences for its gentle storytelling and emotional honesty, establishing Krishna as both a leading man and a filmmaker with a distinct voice. The journey continued with Love Mocktail 2, which explored grief and healing after loss. Now, Love Mocktail 3 appears ready to take that journey forward while bringing it full circle.
The trailer opens with glimpses from the earlier films, revisiting key moments that shaped Adi’s life. These flashes serve as a recap for audiences, reminding them of the love, heartbreak and resilience that defined the character. The turning point comes from the end of the second film, where Adi adopts a little girl. The third chapter builds from that moment, placing the child at the centre of the narrative.
While the trailer carefully avoids revealing too many details, the emotional focus clearly shifts to the bond between Adi and the young girl. Unlike the earlier instalments that revolved largely around romance, this film hints at a tender father-daughter relationship, suggesting a story that explores responsibility, healing and companionship.
Krishna directs the film and also produces it along with his wife, actor Milana Nagaraj under the KrisshMi Films banner. The cast includes Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Abhilash Dalapathi, Dileep Raj, Shwetha Prasad, Jagadish, Giri Raj, Rajani and Neyaara in key roles, along with several other supporting actors. The film also brings back familiar faces from the earlier instalments, including Amrutha Iyengar and Rachel David, while introducing a few fresh additions to the ensemble.
The cinematography and editing are handled by Sri Crazy Mind, while the music is composed by Nakul Abhyankar. Distributed by KVN Productions, the film arrives at an interesting moment. After the release of Toxic, starring Yash, was postponed, Love Mocktail 3 has stepped into that window and is now scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festive holiday and a long weekend that also includes Ramzan.
With the first film becoming a hit and the second winning hearts, Love Mocktail 3 now arrives carrying the warmth of familiarity and the promise of closure, a final toast to Adi’s long, winding journey through love and life.