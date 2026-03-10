Love Mocktail 3 trailer out, the final chapter Adi's journey

The trailer of Love Mocktail 3, starring and directed by Darling Krishna, was unveiled on March 7, offering a nostalgic yet emotional glimpse into what appears to be the concluding chapter of the popular franchise. From its opening moments, the trailer explains that this instalment is meant to bring closure to Adi’s journey, a story that began with Love Mocktail in 2020 and went on to become one of Kannada cinema’s most relatable romantic dramas.