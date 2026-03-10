Vasishta Simha: Strong writing made me say yes to the film, Kadal Kote

The upcoming Kannada film Kadal Kote, which stars Vasishta Simha in the lead role, had its launch at a traditional muhurat ceremony in Surathkal. Dharmendra produces the film under the Janaki Combines banner. Ranjith Kumar Gowda directs it from his own screenplay, based on his story. The inaugural shot included Bhagavata Patla Satish Shetty giving the clap, while Mangaluru Lokayukta SP, BP Dinesh Kumar, turned on the camera. Retired Lokayukta Commissioner Nataraj and Biruver Kudla founder-president Uday Poojari attended the event and offered their best wishes to the team.
Director Ranjith Kumar Gowda describes Kadal Kote as a gangster drama set along the coast. The film explores family bonds, friendship, love, and the consequences of pursuing money at any cost. “The story focuses on the struggle for power to control a harbour. It examines the exploitation and conflicts that arise there and how the protagonist rises through those circumstances,” he states. The film is partly inspired by real events, and the team plans to shoot for about 65 days in Udupi, Surathkal, Mangaluru harbour, and Bengre. The film will include five songs.
For producer Dharmendra, Kadal Kote marks his first film. He mentions that the story developed after he shared some incidents he had seen and heard with the director. “We have a talented cast and a solid team. I hope the film turns out well for everyone involved,” he adds, expressing his desire to produce more films in the future.
Vasishta Simha discusses the project, stating that the writing attracted him to the role. “Every character in this film is well-written, and that strong writing is the main reason I took it on. The story draws inspiration from various incidents in this region, making it feel very real and personal. While it’s a gangster story, it also holds significant values. It has been some time since I played a mass role, so this film excites me. It’s also my third film with P Ravi Shankar, and working with him is always special.”
Ravi Shankar plays a key narrative character in the film. He does not reveal much about his role but notes that the story progresses through his character. He is confident that the film will become another memorable project.
Kadal Kote also features Sushmita Bhat as the female lead alongside Vasishta Simha. The ensemble cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Swaraj Shetty, Sharath Lohithashwa, Tara, Bala Rajwadi, and Yash Shetty in significant roles.
The film has music by Shashank Sheshagiri, cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy, and editing by Pawan Gowda.