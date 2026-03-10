Vasishta Simha: Strong writing made me say yes to the film, Kadal Kote

Vasishta Simha discusses the project, stating that the writing attracted him to the role. “Every character in this film is well-written, and that strong writing is the main reason I took it on. The story draws inspiration from various incidents in this region, making it feel very real and personal. While it’s a gangster story, it also holds significant values. It has been some time since I played a mass role, so this film excites me. It’s also my third film with P Ravi Shankar, and working with him is always special.”