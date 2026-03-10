Ayesha Zeenath makes Kannada debut with KS Ashoka’s social drama

In a recent development, the team announced that actor Ayesha Zeenath will make her Kannada film debut with this venture. Hailing from Kasargod, Ayesha first gained popularity through Tamil television and later caught wider attention after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. She has since explored opportunities across television, films, and digital platforms. Her film credits include Rambo in Tamil and Dr Bennet in Malayalam, and she is now taking a step into a new language. In this film, she will be paired opposite Deekshith Shetty.