Ayesha Zeenath makes Kannada debut with KS Ashoka’s social drama

Actors Pruthvi Ambaar and Deekshith Shetty, who shared screen space and found success with Dia (2020), have reunited once again for director KS Ashoka’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled social drama. The film, which also features Sridhar H Krishna in a prominent role, has already wrapped up its talkie portions and is now moving towards completing the shoot.
In a recent development, the team announced that actor Ayesha Zeenath will make her Kannada film debut with this venture. Hailing from Kasargod, Ayesha first gained popularity through Tamil television and later caught wider attention after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. She has since explored opportunities across television, films, and digital platforms. Her film credits include Rambo in Tamil and Dr Bennet in Malayalam, and she is now taking a step into a new language. In this film, she will be paired opposite Deekshith Shetty.
The makers have also roped in Deepika, who rose to popularity through the comedy reality show Comedy Khiladigalu. After finding success on television, Deepika has been taking up acting and comedy assignments across shows and stage performances. In the film, she will be paired opposite Pruthvi Ambaar.
Ashoka, known for telling stories rooted in human emotions, has set this film against a village backdrop, unfolding as a social drama. Further details about the plot are being kept under wraps.
Produced by Naveen SP under the banner of SPK Productions, the team is expected to complete the remaining portions of the shoot soon and move into post-production. With debutant Priyadarshan composing the music, the film has cinematography by Hemanth Kumar.