Kannada film fraternity celebrates Vishnuvardhan’s legacy as Kotigobba turns 25

A silver jubilee gathering organised by producer Surappa Babu brought together artistes and well-wishers to celebrate the film and the lasting legacy of Vishnuvardhan.
Twenty-five years after its release, Kotigobba, starring the iconic Vishnuvardhan, was celebrated with a special silver jubilee event organised by producer Surappa Babu. Actors and filmmakers shared memories of the star.
Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde was present at the event along with director Naganna, senior actor Devaraj, actors Upendra, Priyanka Upendra, Ganesh, lyricist K Kalyan, and several others.
Welcoming the gathering, Soorappa Babu spoke about the bond he shared with Vishnuvardhan, recalling how the actor’s affection and trust shaped both their professional journey and personal friendship.
Justice Santosh Hegde admitted that film functions are not usually on his calendar, but this one was different. “I normally don’t attend cinema events, but remembering him even after 25 years felt special, and that is why I came,” he said. “From what I have read and heard, Vishnuvardhan believed in making films that an entire family could sit together and watch.”
Actor Devaraj painted a warm picture of the star beyond the camera. “Whenever I went to his house, he welcomed me like a younger brother. He would make me sit on the swing in his house, and Bharathi amma would lovingly serve food with her own hands,” he recalled. Devaraj added that Vishnuvardhan’s discipline and calm nature influenced him deeply. “I still remember spending nearly 30 days with him during the Mumbai schedule of this film. Those days remain unforgettable.”
He also shared that he had once refused a role in a Soorappa Babu because it involved breaking Vishnuvardhan’s statue on screen. “But when this film came to me, I immediately agreed to play the inspector, even though I was busy at the time,” he said.
For Upendra, memories of Vishnuvardhan go beyond cinema. “There is so much to say about Vishnu sir. I would go to his house just to make him speak,” said Upendra. “He spoke about spirituality and God with so much clarity. Listening to such a great person itself felt like a blessing.” Upendra added that Vishnuvardhan often appreciated his films, once telling him that they were creating a completely new set of audiences. He also noted that it was Soorappa Babu who introduced him as a director with Tharle Nan Maga.
Actor Priyanka Upendra revealed that she was initially nervous about acting in Kotigobba. “I was shooting for a Tamil film when the offer came. I was quite scared,” she said. “But Upendra told me that getting an opportunity to act with such a great artist and kind-hearted person was a blessing and that I should accept it immediately.” She added that the experience of working on the film became a valuable learning phase for her.
Ganesh spoke as a fan first and an actor later. “I am a huge admirer of Vishnu sir. Like him, I even wear the bracelet on my hand,” he said. “I used to buy black tickets just to watch his films. He once told me, ‘Don’t just try to look happy all the time—be happy.’”
Actor Gurudutt also recalled an interesting moment involving Shiva Rajkumar. “There was once a plan for Shivanna and Vishnu sir to act together in a film, but it did not happen because the script was delayed,” he said. Gurudutt remembered an event at Ashoka Hotel where Vishnuvardhan asked him to call Shivanna. “When Shivanna arrived, Vishnu sir welcomed him warmly and even gifted him a watch that had been presented to him by MG Ramachandran. He told Shivanna, ‘You will become a great artist loved by all of Karnataka, and I will witness that.’”
Lyricist K Kalyan and director Naganna also shared their memories of working with Vishnuvardhan, recalling moments that reflected the actor’s humility, discipline, and deep affection for people around him.
As the evening celebrated the 25-year journey of Kotigobba, it also served as a reminder that Vishnuvardhan’s legacy continues to live on—not just through his films, but through the countless stories and memories people still cherish.