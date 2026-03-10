Kannada film fraternity celebrates Vishnuvardhan’s legacy as Kotigobba turns 25

For Upendra, memories of Vishnuvardhan go beyond cinema. “There is so much to say about Vishnu sir. I would go to his house just to make him speak,” said Upendra. “He spoke about spirituality and God with so much clarity. Listening to such a great person itself felt like a blessing.” Upendra added that Vishnuvardhan often appreciated his films, once telling him that they were creating a completely new set of audiences. He also noted that it was Soorappa Babu who introduced him as a director with Tharle Nan Maga.