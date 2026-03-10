Nirup Bhandari: The story decides the film for me

Actor Nirup Bhandari may not have been frequenting the big screen often, but the actor insists that a lot has been happening behind the scenes. With a handful of projects in various stages of production, Nirup has now signed another film, a commercial entertainer blending thriller elements with a story of friendship. The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by debutant Leo Logane.
The film is expected to go on floors by the end of March and will be produced by Ravish RC, who earlier backed the Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Rakshasa.
For Leo Logane, the film marks his directorial debut in Kannada cinema. A student of the New York Film Academy, Leo has previously worked in Tamil cinema as a script consultant and associate director. According to Nirup, it was the writing's strength that drew him to the project.
“I mainly go by the story, but what stood out for me was the writing,” Nirup says, adding, “When he came prepared with the narration, and we discussed filmmaking, I liked his way of thinking. Filmmaking is always a collaborative effort, and I felt this was a good project to be part of.”
The film will also mark the first on-screen collaboration between Nirup Bhandari and Aishwarya Sharma. The ensemble includes Telugu actor Harshika, Achyuth Kumar, and Abhirami, who returns in a pivotal role.
On the technical front, cinematography will be handled by Shiva Sena, while composer D Imman has been roped in to score the music.
Even as this new film gears up for production, Nirup has a packed slate ahead. He is awaiting the release of Sathya S/o Harischandra and America America 2, directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, which is currently in post-production. He has also nearly wrapped up work on Atikaya, directed by Nagaraj Peenya, set against a backdrop of rowdyism.
“I liked the story because it shows me in a space the audience hasn’t seen before,” Nirup says about Atikaya. “The dialogues are mostly mass lines, and something people have not seen me in. Even stunt choreographers say I am good at fights, and people feel I can work well in mass films. But I didn’t want to be stereotyped, and that's why I also avoided listening to more thriller scripts for a while. I wanted to shift genres a bit.”
The Vikrant Rona actor adds that his involvement in filmmaking often goes beyond acting. In Sathya S/o Harischandra, for instance, Nirup contributed to the screenplay and dialogues.
“The director had a strong plot. He and the producer are both new, but the story needed cinematic shaping, so I worked on the screenplay and dialogues. I was involved through the post-production as well, and I’m happy with how it has turned out,” he says.
Nirup has long shown interest in writing and directing, and has participated in creative discussions with his brother, filmmaker Anup Bhandari. “Even during RangiTaranga, I handled the casting calls and used to make short films in my college days. During Rangi Taranga, my brother felt I should face the camera, and that journey has brought me here,” he says.
Meanwhile, addressing speculation about his presence in actor Sudeep’s upcoming mega project BRB, directed by Anup, Nirup clarifies that he is not part of the film. “There has been a lot of speculation, but I am not part of BRB. It’s a big film that demands time and effort, but whatever has been shot so far looks impressive, and it will be something new for Indian cinema,” he says.