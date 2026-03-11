Karthik Mahesh lines up another genre-bender with Keerthi Krishnappa

Amid these developments, Karthik has now given the green light to yet another film. This time, he will team up with Keerthi Krishnappa, known for directing Andondittu Kaala. According to details learnt by CE, the subject does not fall into a single genre. The story is said to blend emotion, fun, love, and thrill, making it a film that moves through different moods.



The project is expected to begin shooting in April. The team plans to film major portions in Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru. The film will be produced by Arun Kumar R under the banner Matriz Movie Makers. The technical team includes cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi, while music will be composed by Raghavendra V.



Casting for the female lead is currently underway. The makers have already finalised a few actors for key roles. The film is set to feature Jagappa and Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles. There are also plans to include Jahangir, Prakash Thuminad, and Yash Shetty in the ensemble cast.