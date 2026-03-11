Komal, Meghana Raj and Anusha Rai finish filming Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant

Although the film is called Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant, the story has another name. Director Sandesh Shetty Azri explains that the narrative unfolds in two separate worlds. “The first half starts in a bar and revolves around the events there, while the second half moves to a sacred place and wraps up there. In that way, the first half reflects Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant, while the latter part represents Devara Thaana. Both titles are linked to the story. However, since a film can have only one official title due to censor rules, we are releasing it as Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant,” he says.



The film features Komal Kumar in a double role. He plays a court painter and appears as a film director in another role. Meghana Raj portrays two characters in the story: a queen in the temple setting and the female lead in the bar-centered part.



The cast includes Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Vajradeer Jain, Utsav, Karthik Rao, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Sirija, Varadhan, Karan, Radhika Rao, Divyashree, Akshatha, and others. Director Sandesh Shetty Azri also has a brief role in the film.



With filming completed, the team now moves into post-production.