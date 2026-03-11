Nabha Natesh wants her voice heard in Kannada again

At the same time, Nabha is quick to point out that scale alone does not drive her choices. “Some may think that since these films are mounted on a ₹100-crore scale, I may hesitate to do smaller projects. But that is not how I see it. Even in Vajrakaya or iSmart Shankar, my screen time was limited, but the roles were impactful. Budget expands the reach of a film, but what matters most to me is a strong, rooted character,” she says.



Nabha also addresses the perception that she has moved away from Kannada cinema. “Offers from Kannada have become fewer, perhaps because people assume I am not interested. That is not true. I grew up watching Kannada films, and I speak the language. I am a Kannadiga, and this is where my journey began. When I return to Kannada cinema, I want it to be for something truly special,” she says.