Nabha Natesh wants her voice heard in Kannada again

Actor Nabha Natesh first caught the attention of Kannada audiences as the spirited ‘Pataka hudugi’ in Vajrakaya. The film, which saw her share screen space with Shivarajkumar, brought her instant recognition. Soon after, however, Nabha’s career moved largely towards Telugu cinema, where she became busy with several projects. Even so, the actor says her bond with Kannada cinema has never really faded.
Now, with two upcoming large-scale films, Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and starring Nikhil Siddharth, and the action-adventure Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama, Nabha is looking at reconnecting with Kannada audiences. Both films are mounted on a grand scale and are reportedly being made with budgets crossing ₹100 crore. They are also being planned for release in multiple languages.
For Nabha, however, one aspect matters deeply. She wants to dub for the Kannada versions herself. “I want to get back to the place where my heart lies. For Swayambhu and Nagabandham, I have told my team that I would like to dub in Kannada too. Dubbing in Kannada is my way of reconnecting with where I started,” she says.
The actor, who had earlier taken a break after a shoulder injury, says both films demanded patience and time. “These projects are mounted on a big canvas and have taken nearly two years to complete. They are currently looking at a summer release. There are also early conversations about a Tamil project,” she adds.
At the same time, Nabha is quick to point out that scale alone does not drive her choices. “Some may think that since these films are mounted on a ₹100-crore scale, I may hesitate to do smaller projects. But that is not how I see it. Even in Vajrakaya or iSmart Shankar, my screen time was limited, but the roles were impactful. Budget expands the reach of a film, but what matters most to me is a strong, rooted character,” she says.
Nabha also addresses the perception that she has moved away from Kannada cinema. “Offers from Kannada have become fewer, perhaps because people assume I am not interested. That is not true. I grew up watching Kannada films, and I speak the language. I am a Kannadiga, and this is where my journey began. When I return to Kannada cinema, I want it to be for something truly special,” she says.