Vijay Raghavendra: Shreemati Sindoora is a complete family entertainer

Vijay Raghavendra has been balancing multiple projects in recent times. Following the Second Case of Kondana and his OTT debut, Rakshasa, the actor is now gearing up for his next release, Shreemati Sindoora, which has completed shooting and is likely to hit theatres by the end of May. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the teaser and launched the film’s songs in a grand event. Shreemati Sindoora is produced under R and R Enterprises, backed by DN Nagireddy, who also wrote the story and took charge of production. Directed by R Anantharaju, the film features Priya Hegde as the female lead and has four songs as part of its soundtrack.
Speaking about the project, producer DN Nagireddy describes Shreemati Sindoora as a 20-year dream. He says that the intention behind the film was not just storytelling, but also creating employment opportunities for film workers while delivering a meaningful family entertainer.
He highlighted the song 'Hoo Male' as a major attraction, noting how even the weather seemed to reflect its mood during the launch. He also spoke about the Hanuman song sung by Kailash Kher, which he believes has become a standout number with appeal extending beyond Karnataka to audiences across India.
Explaining the storyline, Nagireddy reveals that the film revolves around a girl who becomes a 'Shreemati' after marriage, where Sindhoora symbolises honour and responsibility. Billed as a family entertainer, the narrative follows a responsible young man who marries the woman he loves, only to face unexpected twists in life.
The story explores how he navigates these challenges and the changes that follow. Nagireddy also recalls his long association with actor Puneeth Rajkumar, noting that while a collaboration could not happen earlier, working with Vijay Raghavendra now feels significant. Lead actor Vijay Raghavendra shares that the producer’s passion reflects in every frame of the film. He describes Shreemati Sindhoora as a wholesome family drama that goes beyond current trends of action, horror, or thrillers, making it suitable for all audiences across generations. He also appreciates the visual effects, saying they bring freshness to the film.
Director R Anantharaju says that the collective effort of the cast and crew has shaped the film effectively. He adds that the story revolves around the character Sindhoora and expresses confidence that audiences will connect with it. He also revealed that a 6.4-foot-tall bodybuilder from Hosapete plays Lord Hanuman, and that the film has been shot in scenic locations such as Mudigere, Sakleshpur, and Chikkamagaluru.
The music is composed by Rajesh Ramnath, with lyrics by Kaviraj, K Kalyan, and the director himself. PKH Das handled the cinematography..