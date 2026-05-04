Vijay Raghavendra: Shreemati Sindoora is a complete family entertainer

Vijay Raghavendra has been balancing multiple projects in recent times. Following the Second Case of Kondana and his OTT debut, Rakshasa, the actor is now gearing up for his next release, Shreemati Sindoora, which has completed shooting and is likely to hit theatres by the end of May. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the teaser and launched the film’s songs in a grand event. Shreemati Sindoora is produced under R and R Enterprises, backed by DN Nagireddy, who also wrote the story and took charge of production. Directed by R Anantharaju, the film features Priya Hegde as the female lead and has four songs as part of its soundtrack.

Speaking about the project, producer DN Nagireddy describes Shreemati Sindoora as a 20-year dream. He says that the intention behind the film was not just storytelling, but also creating employment opportunities for film workers while delivering a meaningful family entertainer.