Filming begins for Aju Varghese’s Saajan Bakery

By Express News Service

Aju Varghese’s next project Saajan Bakery Since 1962 has begun filming at Pathanamthitta. Arun Chandu, who recently made his directorial debut with the yet-to-be-released Sayahna Vaarthakal starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Gokul Suresh, is helming the film.

The script and dialogues have been co-written by Arun Chandu and Aju Varghese. Debutant Ranjitha Menon has been cast as the female lead. Lena has been cast in an integral role, as the sister of Aju’s character. Grace Anthony (Kumbalangi Nights), Ganesh Kumar and Jaffer Idukki, along with a host of newcomers, comprise the rest of the cast.

The camera is cranked by Guruprasad. The editing duties are handled by Aravind Manmadhan and music by Prashanth Pillai. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Visakh Subramaniam are backing the film under the banner of Funtastic Films, the company behind the recent Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara film Love Action Drama.