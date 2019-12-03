Joju George replaces Biju Menon in Fahadh Faasil’s Malik

By Express News Service

The shoot of director Mahesh Narayanan’s (Take Off) second film with Fahadh Faasil is progressing smoothly. The latest update is that Joju George will do the role that initially went to Biju Menon, due to the latter’s busy schedule.

The big-budget film, titled Malik, is reportedly based on true events and will see Fahadh sporting four different looks. Nimisha Sajayan plays the female lead. Vinay Forrt, Indrans and Dileesh Pothan are said to be among the cast along with yesteryear actor Jalaja in an important role. Sanu Varghese, who shot Take Off, is behind the camera.

Interestingly, Fahadh and Joju are starring together in two other films: Thankam, from the producers of Kumbalangi Nights, and an untitled project produced by production controller Badusha. Joju’s next release is Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, coming out on December 6.