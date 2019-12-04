Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty to bring the history of 'Mamangam' beyond Kerala in his next film

Mammootty said he felt it his duty to bring the history of Mamangam festival to audiences beyond Kerala as the film will be dubbed and release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mammootty in a still from 'Mamangam'

Mammootty in a still from 'Mamangam'

CHENNAI: Actor Mammootty is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Malayalam epic drama 'Mamangam'. He says he saw it as an opportunity to take the history of Mamangam to audiences.

Mamangam was essentially a big trade fair-cum-festival which was held once in every 12 years for 28 days in Cochin.

While talking to reporters in Chennai, Mammootty said he felt it his duty to bring the history of Mamangam festival to audiences beyond Kerala as the film will be dubbed and release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

"I feel it is a duty to bring history to audiences through films. Today, we are watching many films from different languages, and what connect us together are the emotions that are conveyed. This film, even in original version, will have the linguistic connect with Tamil. Mamangam isn’t a revenge story, but it will delve into the philosophy where there’s no point in seeking revenge. It is conveyed as a beautiful element in the end. In fact, it will have a contemporary relevance to what many are fighting for," Mammootty was quoted in a report by Times of India.

'Mamangam' which is directed by M Padmakumar, also stars Prachi Tehlan, Iniya, Unni Mukundan and Tarun Arora among others, while the music is being directed by M Jayachandran.

It is being dubbed as the costliest Malayalam film ever made and is set to release on December 13. 

During the trailer launch of the film, Mammootty condemed the Hyderabad veterenarian rape case and said, "Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience, what and why are we doing this. Everybody is concerned what's happening to us, me too."

