Sreekumar Menon arrested, freed on bail in Manju Warrier case

Manju Warrier last month submitted a complaint with Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra, alleging that Sreekumar Menon was trying to defame her and that she feared for her life.

Published: 06th December 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Director Sreekumar Menon was arrested and later freed on bail after actor Manju Warrier alleged that he was trying to defame her

Director Sreekumar Menon was arrested and later freed on bail after actor Manju Warrier alleged that he was trying to defame her.

By IANS

THRISSUR: Malayalam filmmaker Sreekumar Menon on Thursday was arrested and later freed on bail by police after questioning in the complaint against him filed by actress Manju Warrier.

Warrier, also the first wife of superstar Dileep, last month submitted a complaint with Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra, alleging that Menon was trying to defame her and that she feared for her life. She also submitted digital evidence in support of her accusations.

Behra later handed over her complaint to the special cell for preliminary investigation.

ALSO READ: Sreekumar Menon responds to Manju Warrier's complaint, says he is ready to cooperate with cops

Menon, whose arrest was recorded on Thursday night, was given bail on surety of two personal guarantors.

He later said that what he did with good intentions was interpreted wrongly.

Menon has directed Warrier in Mohanlal-starrer "Odiyan" as well as in several ad films.

He also mentioned then in his Facebook post, how he had been instrumental in Warrier's success in the Malayalam film industry.

