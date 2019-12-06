Valiya Perunnaal to release on December 20

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam’s latest Valiya Perunnaal, which was supposed to release in October, will now hit the screens on December 20.

Starring Shane and Himika Bose in central roles, the film will also have Soubin Shahir and Joju George making appearances.

Debutant Dimal Dennis directs the film which has been shot by Suresh Rajan and edited by Vivek Harshan. Rex Vijayan (Mayaanadhi, Sudani from Nigeria) has composed the music.

Director-producer Anwar Rasheed is backing the film along with Monisha Rajeev of Magic Mountain Cinemas.

Valiya Perunnaal will be releasing alongside Prithviraj’s Driving Licence and Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovankozhi.