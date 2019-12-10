Akshay Ajith’s 'Kerala Express' goes on floor in Kochi

By Express News Service

Debutant Akshay Ajith’s Kerala Express has started rolling in Kochi. Starring newcomer Ishaan Dev as the male lead and Manpreeth as the female lead, the film will also have Akshay Ajith playing one of the characters. The makers have said the film is also laden with an ample amount of suspense and thrills.

Said to be a tale of love and friendships, Kerala Express revolves around a coffee shop where the principal characters meet.

The film is also expected to feature established actors in Malayalam cinema such as Siddique and Riyas Khan along with a bunch of other newcomers in the supporting cast.

Sourav Unnikrishnan has written the screenplay and dialogues while Arun P has handled the camera. Shamsudheen is bankrolling the film under the banner of Aadhidev Cinemas.