Prithviraj’s 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' wrapped up

By Express News Service

The shoot of Prithviraj-Sachy film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been wrapped up. In addition to announcing the shoot completion, the actor has stated that he will be taking a break for three months as he is preparing himself to complete the remaining schedule of Blessy’s Aadujeevitham.

In a statement, Prithviraj wrote, “For the next three months, I’m taking a break from cinema. A break! Day after day of waking up and not having to get into the mindset and leave for the day’s shoot. Yes, the break in itself is part of an exercise for one of the most ambitious projects of my life, Aadujeevitham. But three straight months of not being involved with the actual process of filming, seems like from a distant, faded memory. I don’t know if I’m happy or a little intimidated by the prospect.”

Prithviraj’s next release is Driving Licence, on December 20. The Lal Jr film is Prithviraj’s second production.