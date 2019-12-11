Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Vellam' is the most challenging character I've done: Jayasurya

A still from Jayasurya-starrer 'Vellam'.

By Express News Service

The production of Vellam is progressing smoothly, and the makers have now released the first look. The second film of Jayasurya with director Prajesh Sen, the film’s first look shows the actor in the look of a mason. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead.

Jayasurya calls the film the most “challenging” of his career. In a statement, he wrote, “The protagonist in Vellam is the most challenging character I’ve done so far. Vellam is about the unique past of an individual who lives amongst us. I’m sure there is someone like him in our family or friends.”

The film holds much promise as Jayasurya had won a Kerala State award for his performance in Captain, which was the biopic of late football captain VP Sathyan.

The supporting cast of Vellam features Dileesh Pothan, Siddique and Jaffer Idukki among others. Roby Varghese Raj is handling the camera, Bijith Bala the editing and Bijibal the music. Vellam is produced by Friendly Productions.

