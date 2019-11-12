Jayasurya’s action film 'Thrissur Pooram' to release on December 20

By Express News Service

One of Jayasurya’s latest films, Thrissur Pooram, was wrapped up recently, and the makers have now announced a release date: December 20.

The Rajesh Mohanan directorial backed by Vijay Babu is touted as a mass entertainer told in multiple chapters, each named after the various stages of the Thrissur Pooram.

The film has story and screenplay by music composer-turned-writer Ratheesh Vegha. Deepu Joseph is the edited the film which has been shot by RD Rajasekhar. Thrissur, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore were the main locations.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya has launched his next film Vellam. The pooja function was held recently and the shoot will commence on November 15.

The film sees Jayasurya collaborating for the second time with Captain director Prajesh Sen.Jayasurya is also awaiting the release of the Prasobh Vijayan directorial Anveshanam.