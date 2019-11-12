Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya’s action film 'Thrissur Pooram' to release on December 20

The Rajesh Mohanan directorial backed by Vijay Babu is touted as a mass entertainer told in multiple chapters, each named after the various stages of the Thrissur Pooram. 

Published: 12th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram poster

Thrissur Pooram poster

By Express News Service

One of Jayasurya’s latest films, Thrissur Pooram, was wrapped up recently, and the makers have now announced a release date: December 20.

The Rajesh Mohanan directorial backed by Vijay Babu is touted as a mass entertainer told in multiple chapters, each named after the various stages of the Thrissur Pooram. 

The film has story and screenplay by music composer-turned-writer Ratheesh Vegha. Deepu Joseph is the edited the film which has been shot by RD Rajasekhar. Thrissur, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore were the main locations. 

Meanwhile, Jayasurya has launched his next film Vellam. The pooja function was held recently and the shoot will commence on November 15.

The film sees Jayasurya collaborating for the second time with Captain director Prajesh Sen.Jayasurya is also awaiting the release of the Prasobh Vijayan directorial Anveshanam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram Jayasurya Thrissur Pooram poster
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp