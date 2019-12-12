WATCH | Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramood face off in 'Driving Licence' trailer

By Online Desk

The 'Driving Licence' trailer promises an action-packed family thriller with hints of mystery. Directed by Lal Jr, the movie is set to release on 20th December and is produced under Prithviraj productions and Magic Frames.

The plot seems to be driven by the tension arising from a face-off between a motor vehicle inspector Kuruvila, played by Suraj Venjaramood, and a dapper celebrity Hareendran, played by Prithviraj.

Prithviraj narrates at the beginning of the trailer that John Lennon was shot dead by an ardent fan. That reference, combined with shots of Suraj Venjaramood fanboying over Prithviraj, leaves viewers guessing on how the film will unfold.

WATCH TRAILER:

The trailer also teases us about Hareendran's interest in racing as there are bits shown where he drifts smack in the middle of the streets.

What is probably more interesting is that the film boasts the typical Malayali rockstar-vibe music, but it also gets slightly tense and leaves you uneasy at some moments.

The only other films in recent years to have done that were Varathan and Virus. It is none other than Sushin Shyam who has blessed the movie with its exhilarating BGM.

Renadive of Comrade in America fame is handling the camera.