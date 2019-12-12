Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramood face off in 'Driving Licence' trailer

The plot seems to be driven by the tension arising from a face-off between a motor vehicle inspector Kuruvila, played by Suraj Venjaramood, and a dapper celebrity Hareendran, played by Prithviraj. 

Published: 12th December 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj seen in Driving Licence trailer

Prithviraj seen in Driving Licence trailer (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The 'Driving Licence' trailer promises an action-packed family thriller with hints of mystery. Directed by Lal Jr, the movie is set to release on 20th December and is produced under Prithviraj productions and Magic Frames.

The plot seems to be driven by the tension arising from a face-off between a motor vehicle inspector Kuruvila, played by Suraj Venjaramood, and a dapper celebrity Hareendran, played by Prithviraj. 

Prithviraj narrates at the beginning of the trailer that John Lennon was shot dead by an ardent fan. That reference, combined with shots of Suraj Venjaramood fanboying over Prithviraj, leaves viewers guessing on how the film will unfold. 

WATCH TRAILER: 

The trailer also teases us about Hareendran's interest in racing as there are bits shown where he drifts smack in the middle of the streets. 

What is probably more interesting is that the film boasts the typical Malayali rockstar-vibe music, but it also gets slightly tense and leaves you uneasy at some moments.

The only other films in recent years to have done that were Varathan and Virus. It is none other than Sushin Shyam who has blessed the movie with its exhilarating BGM. 

Renadive of Comrade in America fame is handling the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Driving Licence trailer Prithviraj Driving Licence
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp