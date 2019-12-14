Fahadh Faasil’s new film 'Malik' gets Hollywood stunt expert

By Express News Service

Hollywood stunt supervisor Lee Whittaker has joined Fahadh Faasil’s new film Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Lee is known for his work in popular blockbusters such as Captain Marvel, Baahubali and Jurassic Park 3.Also starring Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, and Dileesh Pothan, Malik is Mahesh Narayanan’s second collaboration with Fahadh after the critically acclaimed Take Off, which starred Parvathy in the lead.

A big-budget feature, Malik is reportedly based on true events and will have Fahadh sporting multiple get-ups.Sanu Varghese is the director of photography with Mahesh handling the editing himself and Sushin Shyam doing the music. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the production which is currently progressing in Thiruvananthapuram.