Indrajith completes Halal Love Story

Indrajith Sukumaran has wrapped up his portions in Halal Love Story, the next from Sudani from Nigeria writer-director Zakariya Mohammed and co-writer Muhsin Parari. Produced by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali, the film is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer.

In a statement, the actor said his character in the film, Shereef, has a humorous side and could be the most layered of all the humorous characters he has played so far.



“Always loved portraying humour on screen, and this one probably is going to be the most layered character among that lot. Thank you, Zakariya, Muhsin Parari, Aashiq Abu for giving me Shereef. Loved working with this team,” he wrote.

Indrajith is co-starring with Joju George, Grace Antony, and Sharafudheen among others. Zakariya and Muhsin are co-producing along with the film’s editor Saiju Sreedharan and cinematographer Ajay Menon.

Shahbaz Aman and Bijibal are working on the music.



In addition to Halal Love Story, Indrajith is appearing in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup as well as leading a sports drama, Aaha.



He is also part of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Jeethu Joseph co-starring Trisha.

He is also set to star alongside brother Prithviraj Sukumaran once again in Muhsin’s brother Irshad Parari’s directorial debut Ayalvashi. Meanwhile, Indrajith has played a character inspired by MGR in a web series titled Queen, in which Ramya Krishnan played the main lead.

