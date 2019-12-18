Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jeethu Joseph’s next with Mohanlal titled 'Ram'

Touted as an action thriller, the film will see Mohanlal paired opposite Trisha for the first time. Indrajith and Adil Hussain will appear in pivotal roles

Published: 18th December 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s reunion with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph has been officially titled, Ram. A teaser poster showing Mohanlal in a salt-and-pepper look was unveiled at the pooja ceremony held at Kochi. The tagline says, ‘He has no boundaries’.Ram will see Mohanlal paired opposite Trisha for the first time, and marks the latter’s second film in Malayalam after Hey Jude. She will be playing a doctor. Indrajith Sukumaran has been cast in an integral part while Hindi actor Adil Hussain will appear in a small, yet crucial, role. Durga Krishna and Sai Kumar are also part of the cast.

Trisha

The big-budget film is being touted as an action thriller spanning the globe, with the shoot planned in locations such as Cairo/Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi.According to Jeethu, he was approached by the producers to make a second film with Mohanlal three years ago, but things took a while to shape up. “I was tensed about doing another film with Lalettan because it’s a huge responsibility. It took me three years to come up with the right subject,” he said.

The director cautioned audiences about expecting another film like Drishyam and clarified that it’s a fast-paced action thriller and not a murder-mystery.On casting Trisha, Jeethu said, “While discussing this particular character, I was confused about whom to cast. It was after Lalettan suggested Trisha’s name that I felt she was a perfect choice."

Satheesh Kurup, who had worked with Jeethu earlier in Aadhi, will be handling the camera and VS Vinayak is in charge of the editing.Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are producing the project under the banner of Abhishek Films. The team will start filming on January 5 in Kochi, to release it by Onam 2020.

