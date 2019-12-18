Mammootty-starrer 'Shylock' teaser to debut on Friday

By Express News Service

The most anticipated teaser of Mammootty’s Shylock will be attached to the Christmas releases coming out this Friday. It may debut online tomorrow. The Ajai Vasudev directorial marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with the filmmaker after Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece.

A bilingual mass entertainer, Shylock has a script by Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Tamil actors Rajkiran and Meena play two central characters opposite Mammootty. The film will be released in Tamil as Kuberan. Goodwill Entertainments will bring it to theatres on January 23, 2020.