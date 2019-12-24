Binu Bhaskar’s Kottayam  to release on January 17

By Express News Service

Cinematographer-turned-director Binu Bhaskar’s Kottayam is gearing up for release on January 17. An offbeat film revolving around a murder investigation, it is being touted as a psychological thriller.

In an earlier interview with Express, Binu had told us, “I wanted to try an unconventional investigation narrative —a “ripped from the headlines” story that holds a mirror to society and makes them reflect on many things.”

The film has director Sangeeth Sivan making his acting debut. He is joined by Aneesh G Menon, Ravi Mathew, Annapoorni Devaraja, Nimmy Raphel, Nzabeni Kitan, Shafeeq, Praveen Premanth, and Sreenath K Janardhanan. The story and screenplay have been written by Binu and his co-writer Sajith Narayanan (also one of the producers). Binu has compared the multi-perspective narrative approach similar to Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon.