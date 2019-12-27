Kunchacko Boban’s next titled 'Mariyam Tailors'

By Express News Service

Last year in November, Kunchacko Boban had announced that he will be doing projects, one with Soubin Shahir and the other with director Johnpaul George. The latter has been finally given a title—Mariyam Tailors. The project, written by Johnpaul himself, marks the director’s third film after Guppy and Ambili.

Ashiq Usman is producing the film under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

Ashiq is also backing Kunchacko’s upcoming investigation thriller Anjaam Paathira directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Central Pictures will be releasing 'Mariyam Tailors', which is expected to go on floors soon and reach theatres in 2020 itself. Meanwhile, Kunchacko’s upcoming line-up includes Jis Joy’s Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar and Kamal KM’s Pada. The release of Anjaam Pathira has been scheduled for January 10.