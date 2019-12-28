Nikhila Vimal to star in Mammootty film?

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Mammootty will be starring in debutant Jofin T Chacko’s yet-to-be-titled thriller, along with Manju Warrier. As per fresh reports, Nikhila Vimal is also part of the project. An official confirmation is awaited in this regard. The film is set to go on floors in January 2020, after Mammootty completes shooting for Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama, One. This is the first time that Mammootty and Manju will appear in the same film.

Jofin used to be an assistant of director Jis Joy (Vijay Superum Pournamiyum). Producers Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan are joining hands to back this film. Akhil George (Adventures of Omanakuttan) is the director of photography.