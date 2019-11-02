Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil, Joju George to team up for another project after Thankam

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by debutant Sajimon, who has previously assisted directors such as VK Prakash, Vysakh, Venu, and Mahesh Narayanan.

Actor Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Fahadh Faasil and Joju George will be starring together in Saheed Arafath’s Thankam, from the producers of Kumbalangi Nights. As per the latest update, the two actors will be appearing together in one more project which will mark veteran production controller Badusha’s maiden production venture.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by debutant Sajimon, who has previously assisted directors such as VK Prakash, Vysakh, Venu, and Mahesh Narayanan. Rafi has written the script. Badusha is jointly producing the film with Shinoy Mathew. It is expected to go on floors by the beginning of next year.

Fahadh is currently shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik. Mahesh has earlier directed Fahadh in his directorial debut Take Off. Meanwhile, Fahadh’s next theatrical release is the Anwar Rasheed directorial Trance, which is hitting screens in a couple of months.

