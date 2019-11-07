AR Rahman records a track for Aadujeevitham

By Express News Service

Musical maestro AR Rahman is returning to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 27 years for Prithviraj’s upcoming Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy and co-starring Amala Paul. Rahman, whose last Malayalam film was the Mohanlal-starrer Yodha (1992), has earlier announced that he will be recording two songs for the film, one with Vijay Yesudas and the other with Chinmayi Sripada.

The recording for the Vijay Yesudas track has been completed already. The film’s team had earlier finished shooting the song’s visuals. Aadujeevitham (Goat Days) is based on the book of the same name by Benyamin. Considering the book’s subject matter, it is expected to be a performance-heavy film. The first two schedules of the big-budget film have already been completed.

Prithviraj will resume filming for the remaining schedules in December after he completes shooting for his second home production, Driving Licence, directed by Jean-Paul Lal. In the film, he is sharing the screen with Suraj Venjaramoodu.