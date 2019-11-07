Home Entertainment Malayalam

Multi-genre film 'Maarjara Oru Kallu Vecha Nuna' ready for release

Explaining the title, Rakesh says they came up with ‘Maarjara’ (a cat) since the animal is always associated with a lie.

Debutant filmmaker Rakesh Bala’s Maarjara Oru Kallu Vecha Nuna to release by end of November.

By  Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Debutant filmmaker Rakesh Bala’s Maarjara Oru Kallu Vecha Nuna is gearing up for release by the end of this month. Jason Chacko, who is known for his impressive performances in Ka Bodyscapes and Munroe Thuruth, plays one of the two male leads, with newcomer Vihaan essaying the other. Renuka Sounder, who made her debut through Vinayan’s Chalakudikaaran Changathi, plays the female lead.

Rakesh shares that the film’s five-word title has given some the impression that it’s a comedy and that the crew has been trying to break that impression through their promotion tours. Explaining the title, Rakesh says they came up with ‘Maarjara’ (a cat) since the animal is always associated with a lie. “The film is about a lie and how the truth is gradually revealed through that lie. The title has a connection to the climax,” he adds.

The film is being touted as a multi-genre piece with a predominant mystery element. “There is an investigation track in addition to romance and fantasy,” continues Rakesh, who used to be an ad filmmaker.

“We shot the film at the Tharakan house in Ezhupunna since the story is about a particular house and the mystery surrounding it.” Harish Peradi, Tini Tom, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhirami are among the film’s supporting cast members. Chacko Mullapally is producing the film.

